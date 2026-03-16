2026 College Basketball Crown: Schedule, Bracket, Teams

The College Basketball Crown is back as the second-year event takes center stage in Las Vegas in early-April.

This year's edition will feature eight teams facing off in a postseason tournament, competing for NIL dollars. There are six automatic bids — two each reserved for the top teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool in the Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 — as well as two at-large participants.

Here is the full schedule and key information for the College Basketball Crown.

Who is in the 2026 College Basketball Crown tournament?

The College Basketball Crown tournament is made up of an 8-team field. Below are this year's participants:

Where is the 2026 College Basketball Crown?

The 2026 College Basketball Crown will take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the quarterfinals, and T-Mobile Arena for the semifinals and final.

Where can I watch the College Basketball Crown?

The 2026 College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1, with the quarterfinals broadcast on FS1 and the semifinals and final on FOX.

College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket

Crown Quarterfinals

Wednesday, April 1

8 p.m. ET: Oklahoma vs. Colorado (FS1)

4:30 p.m. ET: Baylor vs. Minnesota (FS1)

Thursday, April 2

8 p.m. ET: Stanford vs. West Virginia (FS1)

4:30 p.m. ET: Rutgers vs. Creighton (FS1)

Crown Semifinals

Saturday, April 4

1:30 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (FOX)

4 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (FOX)

Crown Finals

Sunday, April 5

5:30 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (FOX)