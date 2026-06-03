College Basketball Rankings: St. John's Storms Into Top 10, Kentucky Enters Top 25

The wait is finally over.

After months of transfer portal movement, recruiting battles and NBA Draft decisions, last week's withdrawal deadline brought some clarity. Fans learned which standout players would be returning to campus, who would be moving on to the pros and what rosters will actually look like entering the 2026-27 season.

There are still a few dominoes left to fall, but the picture is much more clear than it was last month.

With that in mind, here's a look at my updated men's college basketball Top 25 for the 2026-27 season.

25. Kentucky Wildcats

Malachi Moreno returned to Kentucky after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: NR

Big Blue Nation was starting to worry that Kentucky wouldn't have a top-25 roster. The late addition of Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic changes that. He was the top-ranked transfer available in May, and Kentucky landed him.

The retention of Malachi Moreno, who averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds per game last season, is also huge. He's due for a breakout year. A projected starting five of Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Momcilovic, Ousmane N'Diaye, and Moreno looks very solid and should have Kentucky firmly in the top-25 conversation.

24. Ohio State Buckeyes

John Mobley Jr. averaged 15.7 points and 2.8 assists per game last season. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 24

Losing the program's all-time leading scorer, Bruce Thornton, to graduation certainly hurts, but the talent is there for Jake Diebler's team to make some noise in the Big Ten next season. Diebler is set to welcome a strong transfer class, highlighted by former Cal guard Justin Pippen, who will join returnee John Mobley Jr. in the starting backcourt. He'll also welcome five-star freshman Anthony Thompson, the highest-rated recruit to arrive in Columbus since Jared Sullinger in 2010.

23. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort was an All-Big Ten selection last season. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 23

After taking a second look at rosters, it’s become clear that the Cornhuskers are worthy of a spot in the Top 25. Utah Valley transfer Trevan Leonhardt is a passing wizard and a strong offensive fit in a backcourt that also features Braden Frager and Pryce Sandfort. Belmont transfer Sam Orme adds valuable shooting at the four spot. This team will score, but the question remains: can they defend?

22. BYU Cougars

Robert Wright III entertained transferring before returning to BYU for a second season. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 22

Robert Wright III's decision to return for his junior season dramatically changes the Cougars' 2026-27 outlook, giving them one of the best floor generals in the sport. He will be joined by five-star freshman standout Bruce Branch III, who is widely regarded as one of the top 2026 prospects in the nation. The Cougars will also welcome in Collin Chandler, who is set to return home after two years playing for Mark Pope and Kentucky.

21. Miami Hurricanes

Jai Lucas led Miami to 26 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season as the Hurricanes' head coach. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 21

Miami head coach Jai Lucas should have one of the best rosters in the ACC heading into next season, but how quickly it all comes together remains to be seen. Shelton Henderson is a rising star, with the look of a future pro. He’ll be joined by a loaded transfer class, highlighted by a pair of standout additions in Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis and former Georgia big man Somto Cyril.

20. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner withdrew from the NBA Draft and will return for his junior season. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 20

Vanderbilt's offseason revolved around the decision of star point guard Tyler Tanner. The good news for Mark Byington's team is that Tanner withdrew from the NBA Draft and will return next season as a likely preseason first-team All-American. The not so good news is that starting forward AK Okereke, who was seeking an additional year of eligibility, will not return next year. Still, Byington had an exceptional year in the transfer portal, bringing in an impressive five-man class that includes T.O. Barrett (Missouri), Berke Buyuktuncel (Nebraska), Bangot Dak (Colorado), Ace Glass (Washington State) and Sebastian Williams-Adams (Auburn).

19. Indiana Hoosiers

Darian DeVries led Indiana to an 18-14 record in his first season as head coach. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 19

Indiana head coach Darian DeVries completely retooled his roster this offseason, assembling a six-man transfer class that ranks sixth in the nation, per 247Sports. The group is headlined by a dominant frontcourt duo in Aiden Sherrell (Indiana) and Samet Yigitoglu (SMU). They'll be joined by former Notre Dame standout Markus Burton, who could be one of the top newcomers in the Big Ten next season if he can stay healthy.

18. Houston Cougars

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is still seeking his first national title. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 18

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson faces the challenge of replacing four starters from last year's team. The Cougars will need Chase McCarty and Mercy Miller to step into bigger roles next season, and will look to returning forward Joseph Tugler to take a jump into an alpha role. Sampson is set to bring in a trio of impact transfers: Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU), Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State) and Corey Hadnot II (Purdue Fort Wayne), along with a top-25 recruiting class highlighted by five-star big man Arafan Diane.

17. Tennessee Volunteers

Rick Barnes enters his 12th season at Tennessee, seeking his first national title game appearance. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 17



Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is known for being one of the top defensive coaches in the nation, but the 71-year-old Barnes is set to bring in the No. 3-ranked portal class in the nation this year, and it's loaded with plenty of offensive firepower. Barnes' haul includes three players – Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) and Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) – ranked among the top 25 transfers in this country.

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama forward Amari Allen averaged 11.4 points during his freshman season. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 16

Alabama forward Amari Allen withdrew from the NBA Draft and will provide the Crimson Tide with a steadying force on the perimeter. Beyond that, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Alabama's roster. Big man Aiden Sherrell transferred to Indiana, while standout guard Aden Holloway, who was arrested on felony drug charges on March 16, has announced plans to return to the university and hopes to rejoin the team. Jaxon Richardson and Qayden Samuels are both highly touted recruits who will arrive next season, but their impact remains to be seen.

15. Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder led the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding as a freshman. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 15

Continuity has been a central theme for the Cavaliers this offseason. Virginia returns four of its top six scorers from last year, including Thijs De Ridder, a 6-foot-9 forward from Belgium who led the team in scoring as a freshman. His combination of versatility and experience gives the Cavaliers a reliable offensive foundation, while returning guard Chance Mallory will be asked to take on a larger role as the team's lead initiator and playmaker.

14. Iowa State Cyclones

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger had led Iowa State to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 14

Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Ames through 2036, but Iowa State will enter 2026-27 with a different roster. The departures of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic leave significant holes to fill, though the return of guards Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon, coupled with a five-player transfer haul, should help.

13. USC Trojans

USC head coach Eric Musselman has gone 35-32 in two seasons with the Trojans. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: NR

Guard Rodney Rice is returning from injury, while Alijah Arenas enters his sophomore season with the benefit of a full offseason in the weight room. Jacob Cofie is back to anchor the frontcourt, and the additions of KJ Lewis from Georgetown, Eric Reibe from UConn, and three top-30 freshmen give the Trojans one of the nation's most fascinating rosters. How quickly coach Eric Musselman can mold that talent into a contender will be one of the sport's biggest storylines.

12. Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari has transferred his success from Kentucky to Arkansas, leading the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament in each of his two seasons. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 10

The exit of Meleek Thomas to the NBA hurt, but the return of Billy Richmond III was significant. This team should still be a lot of fun. Arkansas has Elite Eight potential thanks to its mix of veteran talent and the nation's top recruiting class, which includes four top-25 prospects, led by guard Jordan Smith Jr.

11. Texas Longhorns

Sean Miller led Texas to the Sweet 16 last season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 11

Texas' ceiling depends on returning center Matas Vokietaitis becoming a star, but the pieces around him are in place. The Longhorns were aggressive in the transfer portal, landing David Punch from TCU and Isaiah Johnson from Colorado. Punch should pair with Vokietaitis to give Texas a strong frontcourt, while Johnson provides a steady hand at point guard.

10. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Head coach Mark Few has led Gonzaga to a combined 773-156 record in 27 seasons. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 10

Gonzaga will get a huge boost from Braden Huff, one of the most talented players in the country, returning from an injury that kept him out of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Around Huff, coach Mark Few and the Bulldogs added Massamba Diop from Arizona State and Isiah Harwell from Houston. Both endured disappointing freshman seasons and will look to bounce back in Spokane.

9. Arizona Wildcats

Head coach Tommy Lloyd led Arizona to its first Final Four appearance since 2001. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 9

After making the Final Four for the first time since 2001, Arizona lost four key pieces, including freshman standout Koa Peat, who opted to remain in the NBA Draft. Head coach Tommy Lloyd will rely on returning starters Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, who give the Wildcats a high floor, especially on defense. The backcourt of North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon and five-star freshman Caleb Holt will give the offense a new look.

8. St. John's Red Storm

Rick Pitino has led St. John's to two Big East regular-season titles in his three seasons as head coach. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 11

The Red Storm come bursting their way into the top 10. I already loved their roster last month, but the surprising addition of Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou is exactly what they needed. He’s a big-bodied guard who can impact the game on both ends of the floor, averaging 18 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.

7. Michigan State Spartans

Jeremy Fears Jr. led the nation with 9.4 assists per game in 2026. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 7

Michigan State’s star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will return after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Fears, an extension of coach Tom Izzo on the court, could be a candidate for the Bob Cousy Award. He is the Spartans’ floor general, but for them to go the distance, forwards Coen Carr and Cam Ward, along with shooting guard Kur Teng, will need to step up. Anton Bonke, a transfer from Charlotte, could help offset the departures of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler.

6. UConn Huskies

Braylon Mullins averaged 12 points per game last season while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 7

Head coach Dan Hurley convinced freshman standout Braylon Mullins to return to UConn after a magical run to the 2026 national title game. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. and forward Jayden Ross are also back. Transfers Nikolas Khamenia and Najai Hines should help fill the void left by the departures of Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban.

5. Louisville Cardinals

Pat Kelsey enters his third season as Louisville's head coach. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 5

The Cardinals went out and spent a lot of money to put together a team that I think is title worthy. Let’s start with the best defensive center in the country: Flory Bidunga. He’s flanked by Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, fresh off his clutch NCAA Tournament performances. In the backcourt, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad runs the point and Arkansas wing transfer Karter Knox rounds out a roster that has a little bit of everything.

4. Duke Blue Devils

Jon Scheyer has posted a 124-25 record in four seasons as Duke's head coach. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 4

Duke's roster blends star power and depth. The headliner is Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who withdrew from the NBA Draft and will help replace the loss of Isaiah Evans. Head coach Jon Scheyer also brought in a new class of five-star freshmen, as well as heralded international prospect Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje from Spain. The foundation is Duke's returning group: Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba II.

3. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan head coach Dusty May led the Wolverines to a national title in his second season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 3

One year after relying on an elite frontcourt, the core of this Michigan team will reside in its returning backcourt of Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Head coach Dusty May had to replace a trio of forwards projected to be first-round NBA Draft picks, and he did so with JP Estrella from Tennessee and Moustapha Thiam from Cincinnati. It’s unfair to expect the Wolverines to match last year’s defensive dominance, but don’t underestimate May’s ability to build another elite unit.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini

Brad Underwood enters his 10th season as Illinois' head coach. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 2

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood should feel good about this group after Andrej Stojakovic withdrew from the NBA Draft and returned to the Illini. Alongside David Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic, Stojakovic gives Illinois one of the nation's top frontcourts. The addition of Stefan Vaaks from Providence should help offset the loss of Keaton Wagler.

1. Florida Gators

Head coach Todd Golden enters his fifth season at Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: 1

The Gators vaulted to No. 1 after their entire frontcourt elected to return. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu, all key contributors on Florida's 2025 national championship team, are back after last season ended in a Round of 32 loss to Iowa. Guards Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar will also return to Gainesville.