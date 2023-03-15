College Basketball 2023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament brackets Updated Mar. 15, 2023 7:19 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

At this point, chances are you've probably filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, gone back and forth about picking your favorite 12 vs. 5 upset, decided how far you want to advance your alma mater, and of course, finalized who you think will be the last team standing in Houston.

But as the under 24-hour mark hits and the idea of having to submit your final bracket picks becomes a reality, how about some predictions to help push your bracket to the finish line?

[March Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, more]

We asked FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta, Michael Cohen and Bryan Fischer to submit their full brackets ahead of Thursday, when the madness kicks into full gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our experts all agreed on Alabama and Duke coming out of the South and East Region, respectively, while things get interesting in the West and Midwest.

Let's get to it.

John Fanta, college basketball broadcaster and reporter

Biggest first-round upset(s): No. 12 College of Charleston over No. 5 San Diego State, No. 12 Drake over No. 5 Miami

First No. 1 seed to lose: Purdue (round of 32 vs. Memphis)

Final Four: Alabama, Duke, Houston, Kansas

National champion: Kansas

"The Jayhawks are as battle-tested as anyone, and I don’t mind recent losses to Texas. Rather, it gives Bill Self and his staff the opportunity to adapt and retool. Kansas’ offense is so difficult to stop, and Jalen Wilson is the All-American who can will them to the crown. If Dajuan Harris Jr. can initiate the offense well and stay in a rhythm, I’m not picking against the defending national champions, who own 17 Quad 1 wins." - Fanta

[NCAA Tournament East Region Bracket: Predictions, upsets, Purdue handed a tall task]

Michael Cohen, College football and basketball writer

Biggest first-round upset: No. 13 Kent State over No. 4 Indiana

First No. 1 seed to lose: Purdue (Sweet 16 to Duke)

Final Four: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas

"Few teams will enter March Madness with as much confidence as Texas. The Longhorns ended their regular season by trouncing Kansas and then ran through the Big 12 Tournament to cut down the nets in Kansas City. The team they beat in the title game? Those same Kansas Jayhawks. A roster that is loaded with age, experience and balanced scoring — four players in double figures this season — might be peaking at exactly the right time." - Cohen

National champion: Alabama

[NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Bracket: Predictions, upsets, can Houston overcome adversity?]

Bryan Fischer, College football and basketball writer

Biggest first-round upset: No. 13 Kent State over No. 4 Indiana

First No. 1 seed to lose: Purdue (round of 32 to Memphis)

"Matt Painter can’t be pleased that one of Purdue’s best shots at a national title ends up with them being placed against what is in my view the most dangerous of the No. 8 seeds after Memphis ran through the AAC Tournament to cut down the nets. The Tigers have beaten some really good competition (Houston and Texas A&M among them), have a slew of veteran leaders like Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams, plus they’re red hot as of late. The Tigers should be more focused on the boards in the Big Dance and can go a little more up-tempo in order to get past a Boilermakers side that was really slumping in February against more athletic teams." - Fischer

Final Four: Alabama, Duke, Houston, Gonzaga

National champion: Alabama

[NCAA Tournament West Region Bracket: Predictions, upsets, who poses a threat to Kansas?]

Check out the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share