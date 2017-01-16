WWE star Finn Balor returns to ring to play game of musical chairs

Finn Balor hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since he relinquished his Universal Championship one night after severely injuring his shoulder at SummerSlam, but he’s made a few guest appearances at independent wrestling shows during his recovery process, and over the weekend was involved in a very intense game of musical chairs.

Balor, who also was in attendance at the final of the WWE’s UK Championship tournament, stunned the crowd at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 42 event in Birmingham, England, by making an entrance, and announced that while he wasn’t allowed to wrestle, he was prepared to “compete.” A few fans were then pulled out of the crowd to play WWE-themed musical chairs against Balor.



(Warning: video contains some very loud and profane crowd chants.)

Is Balor healthy enough for a return at the Royal Rumble? It’s impossible to say, but the original timeline for his recovery lines up nicely with the event, and it’d be an excellent way to re-enter the picture after months on the sideline.