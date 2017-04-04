Goldberg gives unscripted goodbye to WWE Universe after RAW

It looks like another WWE Superstar is hanging up his boots.

After the live television broadcast of RAW ended on Monday night, Goldberg stepped into the ring and addressed the crowd in what he called an “unscripted” final segment.

The 50-year-old former Universal Champion gave a heartfelt farewell to the WWE Universe in what appeared to be the end of his pro wrestling career. Goldberg thanked his family for their support during his WWE comeback and brought his son Gage into the ring as the crowd chanted “Goldberg! Goldberg!”

While it seems to be the end of Goldberg’s wrestling career, he made a point to end his speech on an interesting note, saying “never say never.”

Goldberg returned to RAW in October after being away from the WWE for 12 years. He held the Universal Championship title for 28 days before dropping the belt to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

WrestleMania 33 was also apparently the last match for The Undertaker, who after losing to Roman Reigns in the main event, signaled his retirement from wrestling after 27 years.