LA Sports Awards: Mike Trout named 2016 Sportsman of the Year

Angels star Mike Trout, who won the American League MVP award during the 2015 season, has been selected 2016 Sportsman of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

Trout will be honored at the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards, to be held on Monday, Feb. 27 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The show will air on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket at a future date.

The five-time All-Star was named the AL’s MVP for the second time in his career after posting a .315 batting average with 29 home runs, 100 RBI and 30 stolen bases. He led the Majors in runs (123), walks (116) and on-base percentage (.441).

Trout also became only the fifth player in MLB history to win the MVP Award while playing for a team with a losing record.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Allyson Felix is the 2016 Sportswoman of the Year award.