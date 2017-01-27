DeAndre Jordan named to Western Conference team for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Lookout New Orleans, the big fella is coming for you.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was named to the Western Conference All-Star Team by the NBA as a reserve on Thursday. The selection is the first of Jordan’s career.

Jordan heads to the All-Star Game as the NBA’s leader in both rebounds per game (14.0) and field goal percentage (.690). With both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul missing significant time this season, Jordan has been called upon to play an even bigger role for the Clippers on both ends of the floor and has filled in more than admirably. As a result, the NBA coaches rewarded the big man with his first All-Star selection in his ninth season in the league.

Joining Jordan on the Western Conference All-Stars as reserves are triple-double monster Russell Westbrook, Golden State duo Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings, Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol and Utah’s Gordon Hayward, also making his first All-Star appearance.