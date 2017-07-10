Colin details why James Harden’s record contract was a smart move for the Rockets | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses James Harden's record-breaking deal.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Alex Rodriguez on Aaron Judge's impact on the future of MLB | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguez on Aaron Judge's impact on the future of MLB | THE HERD

6 hours ago

What's wrong with the Cubs? Alex Rodriguez takes a closer look | THE HERD

What's wrong with the Cubs? Alex Rodriguez takes a closer look | THE HERD

7 hours ago

Dion Waiters on joining the Miami Heat, getting coached by Jim Boeheim | THE HERD

Dion Waiters on joining the Miami Heat, getting coached by Jim Boeheim | THE HERD

8 hours ago

Colin details why James Harden's record contract was a smart move for the Rockets | THE HERD

Colin details why James Harden's record contract was a smart move for the Rockets | THE HERD

9 hours ago

Commissioner Rob Manfred joins Colin to discuss MLB's home run explosion | THE HERD

Commissioner Rob Manfred joins Colin to discuss MLB's home run explosion | THE HERD

9 hours ago

The NBA should get rid of its divisions. Here's why | THE HERD

The NBA should get rid of its divisions. Here's why | THE HERD

3 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»

FOX Sports Go