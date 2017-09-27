How is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry preparing to face the Texans in Week 4?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry explains how he recovers on his day off before taking on the Houston Texans on Sunday. #RestedSetGo

More PROcast Videos

How is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry preparing to face the Texans in Week 4?

How is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry preparing to face the Texans in Week 4?

1 hr ago

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives update on his recovery from a torn PCL

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gives update on his recovery from a torn PCL

19 hours ago

DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus

DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus

3 days ago

'On The Bus': Giants safety Landon Collins talks about taking on the Eagles in Week 3

'On The Bus': Giants safety Landon Collins talks about taking on the Eagles in Week 3

3 days ago

How did Golden Tate and his Detroit Lions teammates celebrate Matt Stafford’s record-breaking contract?

How did Golden Tate and his Detroit Lions teammates celebrate Matt Stafford’s record-breaking contract?

5 days ago

Titans running back Derrick Henry talks about his off-day recovery

Titans running back Derrick Henry talks about his off-day recovery

7 days ago

More PROcast Videos»