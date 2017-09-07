Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- It doesn't happen often in the NFL that a team is able to keep it at the level that the Patriots are at now. 2004 is the last time that we had a repeat champion. That was New England. I'm going with New England getting back, representing the AFC against a Seattle team that I believe will be dominant defensively. Russell Wilson will be able to make enough plays. New England versus Seattle, New England wins Super Bowl number six.

- So you mentioned 2004. It was also-- '03, '04 was also the last time New England followed up, making-- forget winning-- making a Super Bowl by making another one. In '05, they lost in round two. In '08, they didn't make the playoffs. In 2012, they won a playoff game and got bounced. In 2015, they won a playoff game and got bounced.

So, the Patriots haven't made consecutive Super Bowls in nearly 15 years. I also think that, given Tom Brady's age, he would benefit from missing the first few games of the season this year like he did last year. I thought we saw in the first playoff game he played against the Texans, he didn't look very good. I thought in the Super Bowl, for almost three full quarters, he was playing about as poorly as we'd seen Tom Brady play. And then, of course, some of his magic came into play.

So, I am going to be one of the few people, I am not picking the New England Patriots out of the AFC. I think it's Pittsburgh Steelers. They have, for the first time in quite some time, they hadn't into a season with Martavius Bryant not suspended. With Le'Veon Bell on the field. Antonio Brown's still Antonio Brown. And Ben Roethlisberger, as healthy as he'll be all year is right now. And we'll see if this is one of the few years he stays healthy for the full 16.

That team's offense is as good as any team I've seen in the league. And the defense, which all these, they've spent five first round picks the last five years on defensive players. Young players, they still have. I think the defense will be good enough.

Then on the NFC, Seattle seemed like a good pick. A little too much dissension in the locker room. I still feel like there's that offense defense battle that we've seen in the last few years. Dallas, the Zeke suspension concerns me. You know how much I love Cam. You know how much I am betting on the Panthers. But I couldn't get the Luke Kuechly injury, the concussion out of my mind. I feel like that defense lives and dies with Kuechly. Kuechly, I saw him cry-- understandably crying on the field. Couldn't get that out of my mind. They're going to be relying on Christian McCaffrey. I think they'll be good. But not good enough.

So that leaves me with a pick I'm a little nervous about, because I don't totally trust the quarterback. But the New York Giants. I think the Giants defense is good enough to be the best in football. I think the addition of Brandon Marshall, the draft pick of Evan Engram, they have the guy who I think is the best playmaker in the league in Odell Beckham. We will have a Super Bowl two quarterbacks, both going for the third championship. Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. And I like the Steelers over the Giants come February.

- Do you feel like Nick has been answering that question since birth. Like, don't you feel like Nick-- Nick came out of the canal. And his mom was like, is it a boy or is it a girl? And he's like, let me tell you why it's going to be Seattle. They got the defense. They got the-- and they're like--

- This is serious, man. You only get to pick the Super Bowl once a year. Chris did his real quick. I was listening to Chris. I was like, Chris took like 22 seconds. I'm going to take about 22 minutes.

- I was looking at your chart. I know you knew you needed some time.

- Yeah. Yeah, I wanted to share with America my thought process on why-- I don't do this lightly. We're not just picking names out of a hat. You've got to think about this.

- Obviously.

- We're going to-- because we're going to-- Chris has Seattle? All right.

- What are the odds on New England winning the Super Bowl?

- They are plus 325. So--

- To normal people, what does that mean?

- If you bet $100, you win $325. There is no other team lower than eight to one. So every other team, you have $100, you win $800 or more. So New England is a huge favorite.

- I can't with the betting.

- A huge favorite.

- I don't--

- Are you in?

- All right. Here's mine. Ready? So in the NFC-- don't look at my notes! Is this [INAUDIBLE]? Look at him! He's like, what do you have over there?

- How do you think he kind of finished Ohio State?

- I make sure no one has--

- I mean--

- OK. Real quick.

- That's not funny!

- In the NFC, I love me some Packers. I absolutely-- I like-- I like watching Aaron Rodgers play. This team has won the division five of the last six years. He's got all his guys back. He's got-- he's got Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, he's got Ty Montgomery. I think the Falcons are coming off a little bit of a hangover just having gotten there. I-- for the same reason you don't like Seattle, I didn't like Seattle too. I think there's a lot of fighting in that locker room. I like-- and no matter what the situation is, Aaron Rodgers can get them out of it. I love the new-- the Green Bay Packers.

Now--

- I like that pick in the NFC.

- I'm a little nervous to go AFC. But I'm going to tell you what it is. And let me explain. I'm a redemption story kind of girl. I love a good, heartfelt story. And sometimes, sports is where exactly where you find those. Because if it wasn't, you wouldn't find all those like, great 30 minute, like, let's end it, you never thought this would happen, and it happened kind of thing. Hold on.

I like Houston. Let me tell you why.

- Whoa!

- Just hold on.

- I love it!

- Maybe-- maybe Bill O'Brien knows what he's doing. Maybe Deshaun Watson might be pretty good. Maybe this is exactly what Houston needs, someone and something to grab onto this year, in a year that it's been so horrible for them. And sure, New England is the easy pick. The Steelers are an easy pick.

- Way to take the easy way out, CC.

- No, you know--

- Exactly.

- I don't know.

- I had to go all the way-- I had to go all the way to Israel with Mr. Kraft and the staff. Yeah. That's committed to the job.

- Here's the best-- here's the best part about it. The odds of them winning the Super Bowl? 50 to 1. Is that right?

- Yeah. So you bet $100 to win $5,000.

- But no, here's the best part. They're not even the worst team. There are teams worse than them with worse odds.

- I think the Jets are 1,000 to 1.

- There you go.

- There you go.

- For those reasons, I like Packers and the Texans.