Nike gave Serena Williams a customized pair of Jordans to celebrate her 23rd Grand Slam

Serena Williams broke the record for most major victories of the Open Era on Saturday night at the Australian Open.

The win was No. 23 of her career.

Serena is endorsed by Nike.

Serena? 23? She’d hit the MJ number and, as such, Nike had a customized pair of black and red Jordan 1s for Serena to wear during the awards ceremony, sneakers emblazoned with Michael Jordan’s No. 23 on the heel. Huh, or is it Serena Williams’ No. 23 now?

When asked about the shoes, Serena exclaimed: “I finally made it to Jordan status at 23!” After the follow-up, which asked what happens if/when Serena wins Slam No. 24, she quickly replied: “Then I won’t be in the Jordans anymore.”