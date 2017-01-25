Pliskova v Lucic-Baroni quarterfinal going to third set

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The Australian Open quarterfinal between U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova and 34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni is going to a third set.

No. 79-ranked Lucic-Baroni, aiming to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since Wimbledon in 1999, took the first set with a service break in the last game.

After Lucic-Baroni broke again for a 2-0 lead in the second, Pliskova took a medical time out for treatment on her right foot.

The No. 5-seeded Pliskova, who beat Serena Williams in the semifinals at the U.S. Open last year before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final, rallied to win the second set 6-3.

Serena Williams, aiming for a record 23rd Grand Slam title, was playing a quarterfinal later Wednesday against Johanna Konta.