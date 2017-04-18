Months after attack, Kvitova hopes to play French Open

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she has been making ”good progress” in her recovery after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder last year and hopes to be able to compete at the French Open next month.

Kvitova says in an Instagram post that her name appears on the Roland Garros entry list because she signed up for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, even if she will not necessarily be able to play.

The French Open begins May 28.

Kvitova says ”there remains a long road ahead” as she recovers from surgery to her left hand in December, when she was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic. She plays tennis left-handed.

Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and has been ranked as high as No. 2.

