Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Wednesday:

WEATHER: Early rain, then mostly sunny, high temperature of 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 42,343; Night: 27,365. TOTAL: 69,708.

SEEDED MEN’S WINNERS: No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, No. 5 Kei Nishikori, No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 17 Roger Federer.

SEEDED MEN’S LOSERS: No. 10 Tomas Berdych, No. 23 Jack Sock, No. 27 Bernard Tomic, No. 29 Viktor Troicki, No. 31 Sam Querrey.

SEEDED WOMEN’S WINNERS: No. 1 Angelique Kerber, No. 7 Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 13 Venus Williams, No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

SEEDED WOMEN’S LOSERS: No. 11 Elina Svitolina, No. 32 Anastasija Sevastova.

STAT OF THE DAY: 0: number of break points faced by Federer in his almost flawless performance against Berdych.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”Crazy how quick I got out of the blocks … I did surprise myself.” – Federer on his third-round win.

FEATURED MATCHES SATURDAY: No. 2 Serena Williams vs. Nicole Gibbs, No. 3 Milos Raonic vs. No. 25 Gilles Simon, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova vs. Jelena Ostapenko, No. 9 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 24 Alexander Zverev, No. 9 Johanna Konta vs. Caroline Wozniacki.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny, high of 23 C (73 F).