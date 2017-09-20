FOX Sports Tennessee to Televise 75 Predators Regular Season Games in 2017-18

NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee, the exclusive regional home of the Western Conference champion Nashville Predators, will televise 75 regular season games during the 2017-18 NHL season. The Predators will open the season in Boston against the Bruins on Thursday, October 5. Coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT with Predators LIVE presented by Nissan on FOX Sports Tennessee.

A complete schedule of Predators games on FOX Sports Tennessee is attached (television schedule subject to change). Schedule highlights:

The Predators will head to Pittsburgh for a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Penguins on Saturday, October 7. Pregame coverage will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The Predators will open their home schedule against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, October 10, with an extended Predators LIVE pregame show starting at 6:00 p.m. CT.

James Neal will return to Nashville for the first time as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, December 8. Pregame coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025) will return as the play-by-play announcer for his third season alongside new analyst and former Predators goaltender Chris Mason (@cmace30). Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer) also joins the FOX Sports Tennessee team as a rinkside reporter during home games.

Predators LIVE, the pre- and postgame show, will be a part of every game telecast and will be hosted by Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley), who will enter her fourth season, and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp), who is starting his 19th season. The show will originate from the FOX Sports Tennessee Zone at Bridgestone Arena for all home games. Rowley will also serve as the rinkside reporter when the team is on the road.

All Predators games televised on FOX Sports Tennessee will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGO.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors.

Predators regular season games on FOX Sports Tennessee will reach more than seven million households throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Predators fans can find exclusive game-day content, special features and videos on FOXSportsTennessee.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.