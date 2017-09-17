Jeff Banister on Miguel’s start in 4-2 win over Angels

Hear from the boss post-win on Adrian, pitching and the grit of Jake Diekman.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Texas Rangers head out of LA with a win

Texas Rangers head out of LA with a win

Just now

Series Preview with Oakland Athletics | Rangers Live

Series Preview with Oakland Athletics | Rangers Live

Just now

Miguel Gonzalez: 'We got it done'

Miguel Gonzalez: 'We got it done'

Just now

Jeff Banister on Miguel's start in 4-2 win over Angels

Jeff Banister on Miguel's start in 4-2 win over Angels

Just now

WATCH: Joey Gallo CRUSHES ball to center vs. Angels

WATCH: Joey Gallo CRUSHES ball to center vs. Angels

3 hours ago

Kingsbury frustrated Texas Tech didn't 'bury' Arizona State in win

Kingsbury frustrated Texas Tech didn't 'bury' Arizona State in win

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»