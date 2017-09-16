Matthew McConaughey on if his Longhorns are ready for USC
Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey talks Texas vs. USC
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Matthew McConaughey on if his Longhorns are ready for USC
1 hr ago
Nick Wright: Dak Prescott's talent is questioned because of where he was drafted
8 hours ago
Don't be mad, Ohio State! You couldn't stop Baker | Ric's Rants
9 hours ago
NFL stars react to DeShaun Watson's 49-yard touchdown run
23 hours ago
Ben Bishop's mask is blinding | The Dose
1 day ago
Elvis Andrus is making no excuses for tough loss
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED