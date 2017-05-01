Pick-By-Pick: Houston Texans 2017 NFL Draft Picks FOX Sports Southwest Apr 30, 2017 at 10:52p ET Round 1, No. 12 Overall DeShaun Watson - Quarterback - Clemson Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Round 2, No. 57 Overall Zach Cunningham - Linebacker - Vanderbilt Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire Round 3, No. 89 Overall D'Onta Foreman - Running Back - Texas Soobum Im Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Round 4, No. 130 Overall Julie'n Davenport - Offensive Tackle - Bucknell Trevor Ruszkowski Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports Round 4, No. 142 Overall Carlos Watkins - Defensive Tackle - Clemson Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Round 5, No. 169 Overall Treston Decoud - Defensive Back - Oregon State Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Round 7, No. 243 Overall Kyle Fuller - Center - Baylor USA Today Sports Mark J. Rebilas Next Gallery 9 Pick-By-Pick: List of 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Picks Start Gallery »