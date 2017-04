The Miami Heat appeared to be done when the San Antonio Spurs took a five-point lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. But LeBron James and Co. didn't go down without a fight. Trailing by three with the final seconds ticking away, Ray Allen drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 remaining to force overtime. The Heat went on to win the game and the series in Game 7 for their second consecutive NBA Championship.

USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sport