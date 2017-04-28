Guido Burgstaller gives Schalke the lead over Bayer 04 | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
Guido Burgstaller scores for Schalke against Bayer Leverkusen.
More Soccer Videos
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Schalke 04 | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
10 hours ago
Is Jose Mourinho suiting up against Swansea?
11 hours ago
Alessandro Schöpf extends the lead for Schalke | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
11 hours ago
Guido Burgstaller gives Schalke the lead over Bayer 04 | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
12 hours ago
Throwback Thursday: AC Milan vs. Manchester United, 2006 - 2007 Champions League
1 day ago
Julia Roberts gets starstruck by Real Madrid players
3 days ago