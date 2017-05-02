Watch this goalkeeper bring his girlfriend onto the field for a romantic pre-game marriage proposal

A lot of athletes have very strict pre-game routines. Whether it’s eating the right foods, meditating or doing superstitious rituals, getting ready for a game can be just as important as the game itself.

But one player decided that love was more important than any of that. San Francisco Deltas goalkeeper Romuald Peiser proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Lincoln, moments before he was set to play the New York Cosmos this weekend:

Most importantly: She said yes, and 3,302 fans at Kezar Stadium were there to see it! But also, talk about adding to the usual pre-match jitters. How he was able to go into net and stay focused on the game after this moment is a mystery to us.

The Deltas fell to the Cosmos, 1-0, but it’s safe to say that Peiser felt like a winner anyway. Congrats to the newly engaged couple.

