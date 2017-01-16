Transfer rumors: West Ham turns down Marseille’s Payet bid; Costa trains alone

The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

Monday, Jan. 16

• West Ham continues to stand firm on its stance on Dimitri Payet, reportedly turning down a second bid from Marseille worth around £20 million. The French star will continue to be omitted by manager Slaven Bilic until he changes his tune about wanting out of the club, where he was rewarded with a new contract last February.

• Star striker Diego Costa is reportedly training on his own amid a crisis at Chelsea, which involves a record offer and salary from a club in the Chinese Super League.

• Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists the club is not looking to sell Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez during this window, but the club would have to consider “crazy offers” for the Mexican forward, who has struggled to match his form from a season ago.

• Ligue 1 title contender Monaco has reportedly rejected a £45 million offer for Radamel Falcao from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

• The Chinese Super League has instituted new rules to limit the number of foreign players allowed in a game at all times to three, down one from four, in an effort to tighten the reins on the over-the-top spending clubs have done to lure stars from Europe and South America.

• Arjen Robben isn't going anywhere, signing an extension with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the club through 2018.

• Bojan Krkic reportedly wants out at Stoke City. Middlesbrough, West Brom, Las Palmas and Valencia are said to be interested but have not registered bids for the player just yet.

• West Brom has reportedly bid £10 million for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who left Manchester United for Everton.

• Manchester United has reportedly rejected a £13 million bid from Lyon for out-of-favor forward Memphis Depay.

• After buying Morgan Schneiderlin for a deal that could cost as much as £24 million, Everton remains busy as a buyer, reportedly agreeing on a £10.4 million fee for Standard Liege and Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil.

• West Ham is interested in a loan move for Michy Batshuayi, the summer signing who has fallen out of favor with Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Blues were reportedly hopeful of using Batshuayi as a makeweight in a deal with Swansea City for Fernando Llorente, but the Belgian prefers a move within London to West Ham.

• Stoke City has bid for West Brom's want-away forward Saido Berahino, but it's reportedly less than a previous Stoke bid and Tottenham bid, both of which were turned down within the last 18 months.

• Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho won't be leaving Liverpool despite links and reports of the Brazilian attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

This article originally appeared on