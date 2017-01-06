Mauricio Pochettino says he’ll do the tango on the field if Spurs win the title

Tottenham Hotspur are still just third in the Premier League and seven points off the top, but after beating Chelsea on Wednesday, some people started floating them out there as a possible title contender. With so much of the season left to go, it’s not out of the question.

And if they win the Premier League? Manager Mauricio Pochettino will dance with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on the field.

“If we win the Premier League, I will [dance] in the middle of the pitch, no problem.”

Remember this tweet… Pochettino promises to do the Argentine tango on the pitch if @SpursOfficial win the #PL.💃 https://t.co/Wxz3OJGmpE — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 6, 2017

This is obviously exceedingly premature. Spurs aren’t in first. They’re not even in second. And even if they were, Chelsea have a nice cushion at the top even after Tottenham beat them, so the Blues are undoubtedly favorites.

But imagine if Spurs did win it. Imagine Pochettino dancing on the field. And with the notoriously stoic Levy? We might need Tottenham to win the title just so we can hold Pochettino to his promise.