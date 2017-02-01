Bance answers Salah as Egypt, Burkina Faso battle in AFCON semifinals

A pair of fantastic goals have sent the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal between Egypt and Burkina Faso to extra time.

Mohamed Salah put Egypt on the cusp of reaching the final with his second-half volley breaking a deadlock in Gabon, only for Aristide Bance to answer soon after with a brilliant goal of his own.

Salah ripped a left-footed shot into the far netting after latching onto a layoff from Kahraba in the 66th minute. The goal was his second of the competition, the other coming in a 1-0 win over Ghana in the group stage.

GOAAAAAL!!!! WHAT A CRACKER!! @22mosalah gives Egypt the lead! 0-1 Watch LIVE via PPV: https://t.co/hX2FoduOuC https://t.co/cqxQzi8j70 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 1, 2017

The lead was short-lived, though. Bance finished off a phenomenal sequence–which included two back-heel passes–with a chest-trap and quick-volley finish in the 73rd minute

GOAL!!! Amazing collective effort from Burkina Faso!! El Hadry finally beaten! Watch LIVE: https://t.co/hX2FoduOuC https://t.co/qwLfogYoRl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 1, 2017

The winner will face either Cameroon or Ghana in the final on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on