Watch: Mkhitaryan scores for Manchester United vs. Anderlecht in Europa League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for Manchester United vs. Anderlecht in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals with a vital away goal in Belgium on Thursday.

Antonio Valencia's cross for Marcus Rashford was turned in toward goal and saved, but it was parried right to the doorstep, where Mkhitaryan tucked it in by the near post in the 36th minute. The goal was Mkhitaryan's fourth goal of the competition, which matches his Premier League output.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts quickest and puts United deservedly in front, 1-0. #UEL pic.twitter.com/ZQYh9NeLDQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 13, 2017

The winner of the series will take a step closer to claiming the Europa League trophy, which comes with a place in next season's Champions League.

