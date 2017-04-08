Price after Arroyo’s start: ‘I anticipate he’ll be more crisp next time out’
It wasn't the sharpest day for Arroyo, but Cincinnati Reds skipper Bryan Price expects him to be more crisp next time out.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
4 days ago
HIGHLIGHT: Edwin Encarnacion slugs first home run with Indians
4 days ago
Terry Francona commends overall effort of his team
4 days ago
Andrew Miller doesn't expect to remember Indians' Opening Day win
4 days ago
Corey Kluber's finger is feeling fine after Opening Day start
4 days ago
Abraham Almonte is making up for lost time
4 days ago