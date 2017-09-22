FOX Sports Ohio Announces Cavs Regular Season Schedule & Preseason “Tip-tober” Coverage

CLEVELAND, OH – As the official TV home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, FOX Sports Ohio is pleased to announce it will carry the maximum number (70) of Cavs games eligible for local broadcast during the 2017-18 regular season, presented by AT&T. The remaining 12 regular season games will be broadcast exclusively by NBA national game broadcast partners.

FOX Sports Ohio is also pleased to announce this year’s “Tip-tober” coverage of Cavaliers preseason basketball which includes four Cavs preseason games.

Your “Home Team Starting Five” will be back this season featuring broadcasters Fred McLeod, Austin Carr, Allie Clifton, Campy Russell, and Jeff Phelps.

For the preseason game telecasts, Carr and McLeod will call the action with Clifton reporting sideline. The first preseason game is Wednesday, Oct. 4 when the Cavs will host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00pm at Quicken Loans Arena.

FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage of the Cavs’ regular season begins Friday, Oct. 20 when the team travels to Milwaukee to face the Bucks at 7:00pm. [Full schedule]

Throughout the regular season, Cavaliers Live pre-game show, presented by Toyota, will return with commentary, features, and in-depth coverage of the Cavs 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Russell and Phelps will host. The Halftime Report, presented by The Ganley Auto Group, will break down the first half of the game and offer insights in preparation for the second half. Immediately following the final buzzer of each game, the postgame edition of Cavaliers Live, presented by Liberty Ford, will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

Streaming on FOX Sports GO

All Cavs games and programs televised on FOX Sports Ohio will also stream live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Digital Coverage

Follow the Cavs, FOX Sports Ohio, and the broadcast team all season long on social media to stay up-to-the-minute on the latest Cavs news. The network will feature live videos on Facebook as well as share exclusive Cavs digital content on social media, presented by Wayside Furniture.

