Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Friday October 13, 2017

Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show at 6:30pm | Blue Jackets vs. Rangers at 7:00pm

· Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

· Direct TV: FSOhio (660 & 660-1) and FSCincinnati (661 & 661-1)

· Dish: FSOhio (425 & 412-15) and FSCincinnati (427 & 412-17)

· AT&T: FSOhio (734 & 1734) and FSCincinnati (732 & 1732)

· Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Cavaliers @ Magic at 7 pm

· Direct TV: 660-2

· Dish: 448, 9518 & 412-36

· AT&T: 692 & 1692

· Cable:

o Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel in Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas

o In all other Cavs viewing areas, the game is being made available to providers to air on the FOX Sports Ohio plus cable channels. Channel information can be found here.

· Streaming on FOX Sports GO