Wolves-Warriors Twi-lights: Towns battles inside
Did you miss out on tonight’s Timberwolves game?
Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s Wolves game, including a few hard-nosed post moves by Karl-Anthony Towns.
.@22wiggins gets the #TWolves started! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/mb8dAaorno pic.twitter.com/wCMHj7Ap2f
#TWolves‘ @rickyrubio9 hits the jumper for the lead! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/mb8dAaorno pic.twitter.com/6nUJ7Fzsb8
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns showing his skills in the paint! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/mb8dAaorno pic.twitter.com/aCArUz7Wzd
#TWolves‘ @22wiggins pokes away the ball and gets the AND1! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/mb8dAaorno pic.twitter.com/mj0CE64eeN
.@KarlTowns gets us started in the 2nd half! Watch on @fsnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/zMRsN6GxZv pic.twitter.com/JKvF8wDmws
.@22wiggins! 4-point play! Watch the #TWolves on @fsnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/zMRsN6GxZv pic.twitter.com/cpcWoGIFB6
.@1Tyus! To @ShabazzMuhammad!
Watch #TWolves 4th quarter action on @fsnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/zMRsN6GxZv pic.twitter.com/M9RPhnFtaU
#TWolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Warriors are a great team because they make the extra pass and play tough defense pic.twitter.com/vO1WbcV2Av
.@ShabazzMuhammad says he prides himself on bringing energy to the court pic.twitter.com/Iblr8NhXSW
On tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak, Klay Thompson’s seven 3-pointers were the difference in a 121-107 loss pic.twitter.com/rR6noFtEnX
