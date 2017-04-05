Wolves-Warriors Twi-lights: Towns battles inside

Did you miss out on tonight’s Timberwolves game?

Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s Wolves game, including a few hard-nosed post moves by Karl-Anthony Towns.

#TWolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Warriors are a great team because they make the extra pass and play tough defense pic.twitter.com/vO1WbcV2Av — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 5, 2017

.@ShabazzMuhammad says he prides himself on bringing energy to the court pic.twitter.com/Iblr8NhXSW — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 5, 2017