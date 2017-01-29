Watch Connor McDavid blaze through the NHL fastest skater competition

Andy Devlin

Neither player is on Winnipeg but the jets were on display Saturday at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition when Connor McDavid took on Nathan MacKinnon in the Fastest Skater event.

As the announcer said, “I think this is the Kentucky Derby of our races here.”

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ star, raced through to win the challenge, leaving his fellow Canadian but Colorado Avalanche competitor MacKinnon in the dust.

That set the stage for an attempt at the 13.172-second mark set by Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings.

Try as he could, McDavid came up just short of the record time.

Though at 20 years old and with those skills, one would imagine McDavid will have plenty of more chances.

