Washington Redskins Sign 9 Players To Future/Reserve Contracts

The Washington Redskins signed most of their practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Sunday afternoon. They will become part of the team’s offseason roster.

With the Washington Redskins’ season over, the team is now fully committed to the offseason. One of the early actions for the offseason is the opportunity for teams to sign players to reserve/future contracts. These contracts can be signed immediately following the season, though they do not start until the beginning of the next official league year, per Bleacher Report’s Ty Schalter.

Recently, the Redskins got a gem in one of their future contracts when they signed Ziggy Hood during Super Bowl week. Hood ended up being an everyday starter for the Redskins, and has provided solid value on defense. The Redskins will look to add some high upside players that they hope will be able to show something on their 90-man roster.

On Monday, it was announced that the team elected to sign nine players to reserve/future contracts. The players were the following, per Redskins.com:

DL A.J. Francis

WR Matt Hazel

LB Rufus Johnson

DL Joey Mbu

OL Ronald Patrick

DB Shak Randolph

TE Wes Saxton

WR Kendal Thompson

T Isaiah Williams

Most of these players had spent a significant amount of time on the practice squad. The Redskins will hope that some of them can develop into key contributors.

Of the list, the Rufus Johnson and Joey Mbu may have the most upside. Johnson was a great contributor for the New England Patriots in the 2015 preseason, but never caught onto a roster. With 6-foot-5 size and a 280 pound frame, he could end up being a quality backup for the team if he continues to develop.

Meanwhile, Mbu has played in two career games over since joining the league in 2015. Mbu is a 310 pound nose tackle who could be given a chance at the nose tackle position, given the weakness that the Redskins have at the position. He may not be great, but he could be a backup at the position.

For the offensive players, many will recognize Kendal Thompson’s name. He had a nice touchdown catch that won the Redskins a preseason game in 2016. The rookie spent the entire year on the Redskins practice squad, and if he shows growth, he could be given a chance with the likely departure of DeSean Jackson.

This article originally appeared on