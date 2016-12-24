Titans at Jaguars: Preview, Prediction, Odds

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

As AFC South foes, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars met previously in the 2016 NFL season. Their first matchup was in primetime on Thursday Night Football and, to put it kindly, it wasn’t particularly close. Marcus Mariota and the Titans put their foot on the gas and didn’t let up from the opening kickoff until the final whistle. When it was all said and done, the Titans had a big win. Now they need another important victory in Week 16 on the road at EverBank Field.

With a win, the Titans will remain in control of their own destiny. Despite inconsistency early on, a victory over the Jags puts them in a position to play in a winner-takes-the-AFC-South matchup in Week 17 against the Houston Texans. To get there with those stakes, Tennessee would love another dominant win over Jacksonville to get mojo flowing.

However, the Jaguars will be playing their first game in 2016 (and in four seasons) without Gus Bradley on the sidelines following the head coach being fired. Now the question will be if that actually changes anything immediately or if the likes of Blake Bortles are permanently broken. A feisty Titans defense will certainly bring that to light.

Here are the keys to victory in this Week 16 matchup.

Keys to Victory

For the Titans, their key to winning Saturday’s matchup offensively is what it’s been all season. Though cold weather won’t be a factor, continue to feed DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry in the running game. Mariota threw all over the Jags the last time out and that option is there. However, this Tennessee offensive line is dominant and the backs are fierce. As a result, they can control the clock and move the ball if they stay running.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense needs their young defensive backs to step up. With Jason McCourty out and Perrish Cox having been cut, it’s largely an array of rookies and inexperienced veterans at cornerback. The Titans will need those players to rise to the occasion to help pick up a win they need and take advantage of Bortles’ likely mistakes.

That actually brings about the biggest key for Jacksonville’s offense, though, which is limiting turnovers. Bortles, the running backs, and everyone virtually on the Jaguars offense has struggled in this regard throughout 2016. If they’re to keep pace with Tennessee’s potent offense, they can’t give the visitors extra possessions.

As for the defense, it’s going to take a sound performance in the box and at safety for the Jags. They got burned deep the last time they played Tennessee, so keeping that area of the field secure will be vital. Then they obviously have to account for the running attack that virtually no one has been able to stop this season.

Odds

Point Spread: Tennessee -5

Moneyline: Tennessee -210, Jacksonville +180

Over/Under: 43.5

Prediction

Given what we saw from these two teams the last time out and that cold weather won’t be a factor, this looks like it’s going to be all Titans. They’re playing exceptional football right now and, even with Bradley off the sidelines, I’m not sure the Jaguars have the overall personnel to combat that.

Pick: Tennessee Titans: 31, Jacksonville Jaguars: 16

