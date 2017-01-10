Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter, James Harrison

The Steelers were dominant in a win over the Miami Dolphins to kick off their quest for a seventh Super Bowl win.

While the team gets ready to head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Tuesday, Jan. 10th.

See, he’s fine

Would you look at that. Seems like Ben Roethlisberger is a super-fast healer and recovered quite quickly from the torture of playing the final minutes of the 30-12 win over the Dolphins in the Wild Card game.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said via email his right foot is fine. Said the team wanted him to wear a boot Sunday as a precaution … — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger said he no longer is wearing the boot because it isn't necessary. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

According to the PPG’s Ron Cook, who also hosts the radio show where Roethlisberger has his weekly spot, Ben’s good to go after being seen in a walking boot following Sunday’s win. What do we do now, though? I suppose we could talk about the Chiefs, perhaps.

They shot him in Denver but they arrested him on the South Side

Looks like Coach Peezy is gonna have to sit this one out while the team tries to figure out just what exactly happened on the South Side on Sunday night.

Outside linebackers coach and former player Joey Porter was arrested on charges ranging from assault to trespassing stemming from an incident at a bar.

On Monday afternoon the team released a statement informing that Porter was being placed on administrative leave pending further review of the incident.

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday Night’s incident with Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.” – Steelers statement

What bothers Deebo?

You look at the ageless wonder James Harrison already hitting the weight room early Monday morning following a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and think that he’s not bothered by anything.

The reality is that he’s bothered by the thought that anyone would think he’s cheated. He told the NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer that he’s bothered by the stigma that surrounded him for the PEDs violation accusations that were made last year.

The NFL dragged out the “investigation” of an Al-Jazeera report that named Harrison along with Green Bay Packers linebackers Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers through the summer. If Harrison looks like he is playing with a chip on his shoulder this season it’s probably because he is.

