New York Jets: 2017 Schedule Released

In the wake of the schedule release, we look back at the New York Jets 2016 season and look ahead to their 2017 schedule.

It’s a big night for the New York Jets and the rest of the NFL. It is schedule release night. Fans all over the country and the world look at tonight as a beginning. Tonight is the night we get to plot out the peaks and valleys in all of our team’s schedules and start to formulate opinions on how things will turn out in 2017. Best of all, we have it right here at NFL Spin Zone.

Last year was a year of disappointment in New York. Coming off of a ten win season, the Jets tried to ride the wave of a veteran team and take one more shot at the playoffs. Unfortunately, injuries and ineffective play at the quarterback position derailed any hopes at the playoffs. Led by Ryan Fitzpatrick returning to being, well Ryan Fitzpatrick, the team fell to 5-11, missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Darrelle Revis fell apart, and Brandon Marshall played far below the level of 2015. 2016 became the end of an era for the Jets. Revis is gone. Marshall is gone. Nick Mangold has been released. Ryan Fitzpatrick is gone, though most Jets fans are happy about that. In their wake is a young team looking to find their way in the AFC East. The oldest player along the offensive line is 28 years old, just to give you an idea of the changes.

Now it’s time for changes and rebuilding for the Jets. Here’s the road they’ll have ahead, the New York Jets schedule for 2017:

Never say never in the NFL, but 2017 looks to be a year of rebuilding for Gang Green. It remains to be seen whether or not a quarterback will be drafted, but right now it’s two kids and a veteran bridge. Josh McCown is a very mediocre player, and the team isn’t even confident in the Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty. At least not yet.

There is talent in the wide receiver room, led by Quincy Enunwa, Eric Decker (if he returns) and Robby Anderson. The defense still has the potential to be solid, but look for 2017 to be more focused on whether or not there is a quarterback on the roster that can lead the team into the future. Fans, this one will be a year of patience.

This article originally appeared on