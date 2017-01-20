New York Giants Sign Aldrick Rosas To Futures Contract

The New York Giants are committed to developing the future. General manager Jerry Reese has signed kicker Aldrick Rosas to a future contract.

One of the most intriguing additions to the NFL has been the introduction of futures contracts. For those unfamiliar, future contracts enable teams to claim the rights to players whom they believe will be able to contribute during the upcoming season.

The New York Giants have taken advantage of this opportunity by acquiring a player who could be of aid to the 2017 postseason efforts.

New York is coming off of an 11-5 season and the first postseason appearance since 2011. It was a sensational rebound from four consecutive seasons of mediocrity and a general inability to win the necessary games to reach the playoffs.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, the Giants have signed former Titans kicker Aldrick Rosas to a futures deal.

Giants sign former Titans kicker Aldrick Rosas — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 19, 2017

General manager Jerry Reese is showing forward thinking in the commitment to a potentially helpful player at a position of need.

