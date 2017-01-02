Locked on Chiefs – It pays to be a (division) winner

Chiefs secure first round bye

Chiefs beat division rival for possibly the last time in San Diego. They earned an important reward. By beating San Diego in the final regular season game of the season, Kansas City took the AFC West title for the first time since 2010. the team finished with a 12-4 record and took the title by virtue of having swept the Oakland Raiders who also finished with a 12-4 record. It is the first AFC West title of the Andy Reid and John Dorsey regime.

By winning the division, Kansas City was able to secure the #2 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. With it comes the first round bye. The team will have an extra week to rest and heal up. They will not play again until January 15th at 12:05 pm Central time.

Time to strengthen for the next level of competition

The bye week will help this team that finished the regular season without starting outside linebacker Justin Houston and tailback Spencer Ware. Both players can use the extended time to treat their injuries in order to be ready for the divisional round game. Both could play major roles when the team is next no the field.

