J.J. Watt says he told Antonio Brown to haze younger brother T.J. Watt ‘a little extra’

J.J. Watt said he texted his college teammate Antonio Brown to “look over” his younger brother T.J. Watt and also “haze him a little extra for me,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt with the 30th pick of Thursday's NFL draft, bringing together Brown and another member of the Watt family.

T.J. Watt recorded 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks for Wisconsin in 2016, earning second-team All-America honors.

His older brother, J.J., played at Central Michigan with Antonio Brown before he transferred to Wisconsin. J.J. Watt missed most of the Texans 2016 season due to injury.

This article originally appeared on