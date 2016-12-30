Injury report: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears week 17

Some big names are sitting out the final game of the Minnesota Vikings 2016 season and others have their status in doubt against the Bears in week 17.

Week 17 of the NFL season is here. For some teams, that means fighting for playoff positioning or trying not to be at the bottom of the division. However, the Minnesota Vikings will be playing for pride alone.

Not every Vikings player will be on the field though. Injuries continue to beat up the roster and force impact players to sit on the sidelines rather than be on the field to participate in game time activities.

The injury reports were released for week 17 against the Chicago Bears on the official Minnesota Vikings website. Here is a list of the players who are our or may miss the game on Sunday:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Out

Adrian Peterson, RB – knee/groin

Andrew Sendejo, S – knee

Doubtful

Alex Boone, G – back

Stefon Diggs, WR – hip

Laquon Treadwell, WR – ankle

Questionable

Charles Johnson, WR – knee

To nobody’s surprise, Adrian Peterson will not be available for the season finale. He already stated he would only play if there was something left to fight for, and since the team is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, he will sit.

More pressing is that Sendejo will be out of action. However, the big story is that Stefon Diggs is less than 100 yards away from breaking 1,000 receiving yards on the season, and to have him sit would be disappointing. It would also be sad if Laquon Treadwell can’t make it on the field in the finale.

CHICAGO BEARS

Out



-none-

Doubtful

Leonard Floyd, LB – concussion

Questionable

Deon Bush, DB – ankle

Bryce Callahan, DB – hamstring/knee

David Fales, QB – knee

Cra’Von LeBlanc, DB – calf

Bobby Massie, OT – toe

Pernell McPhee, LB – shoulder

Tracy Porter, DB – knee/shoulder

Willie Young, LB – knee

With no players listed as out and only Floyd as doubtful, it is possible that the Bears could have everybody available on the roster suited up and ready for action. This would be great for Chicago, since some big names for the Vikings have their statuses up in the air.

With or without their star running back, this will be the last chance the Minnesota Vikings have to send their fans home happy after a win at U.S. Bank Stadium. Chicago should put up a good fight, but don’t count out a scrappy, yet beat up Vikings squad.

This article originally appeared on