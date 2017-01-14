Dion Lewis Blows By Texans for 98-yard Kick Return Touchdown (Video)

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis broke a tackle and then was off to the races to embarrass the Houston Texans with a kick return touchdown.

The New England Patriots scored on their second drive of their AFC Divisional Round Game against the Houston Texans thanks to scat-back Dion Lewis with a nifty catch-and-run. After returning late in the regular season, the former Pitt running back found his rhythm and became a dynamic weapon for the Patriots once again. The next time he touched the ball, though, Lewis would make even more sparks fly.

After the Texans started to build a bit of hope with a solid drive and subsequent field goal, they trailed just 7-3 as they kicked off to the Pats—more pressingly given how things turned out, kicked off to Lewis. In retrospect, they’d have been better off just trying for the onside kick.

Lewis received the kick at the 2-yard line on the left side of the field. As he picked up speed, he didn’t see any gaping holes, but saw instead Texans defenders to beat. When a bad angle and arm tackle couldn’t stifle him, Lewis broke the tackle and then saw the daylight he wanted. Switching field to take the return to the right side, he had just one man to beat. Lewis turned on his blazing speed and wouldn’t be caught as he completed the 98-yard return touchdown:

As soon as he got into the open field given who was left to stop him in coverage for the Texans, the scoreboard operator could’ve put up the six points.

Coming into this game, the narrative for a Texans upset would’ve been forcing turnovers and winning the special teams battle. Allowing 98-yard kick return touchdowns in the first quarter is not a great way to go about doing the latter.

