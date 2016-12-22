Bruce Irvin named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week thanks to his standout performance in the win over the San Diego Chargers.

Bruce Irvin was completely and utterly dominant in Week 15. And thanks to those efforts, he has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Following the game, Irvin likened himself as the Robin to Khalil Mack’s Batman. But it was Irvin who was the hero on Sunday.

“Robin woke up with a pep in his step,” Irvin said. “I had a good breakfast. I just felt good overall about the whole situation when I woke up, so I’m just happy I could contribute and we came out here with that W.”

On the day, Irvin recorded 6 tackles (5 of them being solo), 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 3 additional QB hits.

And not only did Irvin have a big day, but he also came through in big moments. With a 19-16 lead, the Chargers began their drive to potentially tie or win the game, and Bruce came up with a sack. A couple of plays later, he hit Philip Rivers as the ball was being thrown, forcing an interception that sealed the win.

Irvin was the key cog in a game where the Raiders defense allowed the fewest yards they have all season, with just 263.

This article originally appeared on