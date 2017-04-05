Tristan Thompson’s impressive consecutive games streak ends after he’s ruled out vs. Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers starting center Tristan Thompson currently has the NBA’s longest active streak of consecutive games played, but that will come to an end now that he’s been ruled out for Wednesday night’s contest in Boston against the Celtics.

Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb in the Cavaliers’ win over the Magic on Tuesday night, and the team announced that the injury will keep him sidelined for at least the next two games. He had appeared in 447 consecutive contests, a streak that’s been going on since he last missed a game on Feb. 10, 2012.

Larry Sanders was called up from the D-League, and is expected to be available against the Celtics. The Cavaliers are tied with Boston for the best record in the East with five games remaining in the regular season.