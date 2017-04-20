Russell Westbrook comes up two rebounds shy of triple-double in absurd first half

After a disappointing Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook came out with a vengeance in Game 2 (watch live on FOX Sports GO).

Westbrook tallied 22 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists by halftime, coming up just two rebounds shy of his sixth career postseason triple-double. His explosive performance helped the Thunder to a 68-62 lead at the break.

He also broke out this ridiculous dribble-drive down the length of the court through the Houston defense:

An equal showing in the second half would set a new career mark for Westbrook, as he hasn’t recorded a 40-point triple-double in the playoffs. His career high in scoring in a postseason triple-double is 36 points, which came in Oklahoma City’s Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors in last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Fellow MVP candidate James Harden had 16 points, six assists and zero rebounds at the half.