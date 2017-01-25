New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Should Follow Paul Pierce’s Blueprint

If the New York Knicks are going to realize their potential, then Carmelo Anthony should take a page out of Paul Pierce’s book. Let me explain.

For better or worse, the 2007-08 Boston Celtics changed the NBA. Boston’s manufactured super team led the Miami Heat down the same path—a path that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have since successfully followed.

As the New York Knicks search for ways to realize their true potential, the 2007-08 Celtics may have created the perfect blueprint for the franchise player to follow.

Boston won the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008 and reached the 2010 NBA Finals. On a team with more highly-touted superstars in Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, it was small forward Paul Pierce who won the Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

The path that Pierce followed to that legacy-defining success is the same path that Knicks star Carmelo Anthony should pursue.

Much like Anthony, Pierce entered the Big Three era as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He’d amassed upwards of 15,000 points entering the 2007-08 season and averaged 24.8 points per game between 2000-01 and 2006-07.

In his first season with the Big Three, however, Pierce averaged just 19.6 points per game—a statistical decline that benefited the team.

Between 2000-01 and 2006-07, Pierce averaged 18.3 field goal attempts per game. He accumulated a slash line of .439/.358/.793, shot 46.8 percent on 2-point field goals, and tallied an effective field goal percentage of .486.

In 2007-08, Pierce averaged 13.7 field goal attempts and posted a slash line of .464/.392/.843—a dramatic decline in volume and an even bigger improvement in efficiency.

Though fantasy basketball owners may want players to score more, Pierce’s change in his approach was the key to Boston winning. He shot 49.9 percent on 2-point field goals and posted an effective field goal percentage of .529.

Thus, while Pierce was still clearly capable of going off for 25 a night, it was his willingness to wait for the perfect shot that enabled Boston to grow.

One could argue that Pierce merely took less shots because he had more talent around him. It was bigger and deeper than simply sharing shots, however, as Pierce could’ve easily maintained his volume while simultaneously spreading the wealth.

For perspective, the trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson all average upwards of 17.0 shot attempts per game.

What Pierce realized was that the threat of him scoring was just as valuable as the actual points he could put on the board. Thus, rather than attempting to put a talented team on his back, Pierce picked his spots and flourished as a decoy.

When Pierce looked as though he was going to score, the entire defense shifted and openings were created for his teammates.

Pierce exploited those opportunities by passing out of double teams and moving the ball without worrying about who got the eventual assist.

Clearly, the Knicks don’t have the same type of team as the 2008 Celtics. What New York has, however, is a deep lineup with a quality bench and noteworthy players who still have individual skills that can create a steady flow on offense.

Thus, as New York moves forward with the 2016-17 NBA regular season, it would behoove to the Knicks to play Anthony in the same way Boston played Pierce.

Anthony doesn’t need to be told how to score, but he’s been uncharacteristically poor in the fourth quarter in 2016-17. Long known for being one of the most clutch players in the NBA, he’s disappeared down the stretch in many a game.

Thus far in 2016-17, Anthony is averaging 4.1 points per fourth quarter on a slash line of .348/.321/.804—unusually inefficient numbers.

Rather than attempting to score the Knicks to victory, Anthony should focus on defense, ball movement, and developing a rhythm through the first three quarters. That’s exactly what Pierce did for Doc Rivers’ Celtics.

The end result was often Pierce having enough left in the tank to take over and dominate late-game situations.

Anthony may be a better talent than Pierce, but that simply means he can fill that role with even greater success. Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis seem to have the clutch gene, but Anthony is one of the most feared closers of his era.

By preserving his energy for three quarters while defending and valuing team basketball, Anthony would have the lift remaining in his legs to take over the fourth quarter.

If the New York Knicks are going to realize their true potential, then playing Carmelo Anthony like the Big Three version of Paul Pierce would be the optimal approach.

Allowing Anthony to focus on other areas of the game during the first three quarters could spark the return of Fourth Quarter Melo.

