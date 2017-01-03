Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a two game win streak, having beaten OKC and Sacramento. The Grizzlies look to continue their streak tonight in Los Angeles.

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) at Los Angeles Lakers (12-25)

WHERE: Staples Center- Los Angeles, California

WHEN: Tuesday, January 3rd- 9:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: Fox Sports Southeast

HOW TO LISTEN: 92.9 ESPN Memphis

BETTING ODDS: Grizzlies (2.5) ; over/under 206

Los Angeles Lakers (12-25, 7-10 home)

The Lakers are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference and come into tonight’s game on a three game losing streak. So far this season, the Lakers have struggled mightily, however they are a team the Grizzlies shouldn’t overlook.

In December, when they traveled to Memphis, they gave the Grizzlies all they could handle and took them right down to the wire. The Lakers fell short losing,103-100. Louis Williams, who is the Lakers leading scorer and is currently averaging 18.3 points per game, scored 40 points against the Grizzlies on 11 of 20 shooting.

Memphis Grizzlies (22-14, 9-7 road)

The Memphis Grizzlies come into tonight’s game off of a win against the Sacramento Kings, which began the Grizzlies four game road stretch. Saturday against Sacramento Marc Gasol left the game with a rolled ankle, however Gasol is expected to play tonight, which is huge considering he is the Grizzlies leading scorer and is averaging 19.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies come into tonight’s game having one of the top ranked defenses in the NBA and are also making threes at a franchise best.

Last time, these two teams met Chandler Parsons didn’t due to a knee injury. Parsons is now fully recovered and so far since his return has struggled shooting to say the least. Since the Lakers have a very weak perimeter defense, tonight could be the night Parsons has his breakout game for the Grizzlies.

Tonights Prediction:

Last time these two teams met, Troy Daniels played a key role in the Grizzlies’ victory. He carried the team with 31 points and shot 6-12 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies were, also, without Conley, Parsons, Ennis, Randolph and Vince Carter. Having all of these guys back and coming off of three days rest, I fully expect the Grizzlies to cruise past the Lakers.

This article originally appeared on