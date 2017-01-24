Into the Bears’ Den: Could the Memphis Grizzlies trade for Carmelo Anthony?

Once Carmelo Anthony trade rumors came out, writers had to speculate. The Grizzlies were mentioned as a potential destination. Would Melo to Memphis work?

As the Knicks are having another catastrophe of a season (any shock there?), the thought of them trading Carmelo Anthony has circulated around not only the fans’ minds but Phil Jackson’s head as well.

When discussing Melo trade scenarios, CBS Sports and FanSided both mentioned Memphis to be a possible destination.

So, our writers Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA), Blake Meyer (@buhhlockaye), Jackson Munyon (@jackson_munyon04) and Jakob Eliason (@jakobeliason) give their two cents on why a Carmelo-to-Memphis trade may or may not work.

Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA):

Well, to start, let’s take a look at CBS Sports’ Matt Moore’s possible trade:

Grizzlies get Zach Randolph, Vince Carter, Brandan Wright Knicks get Carmelo Anthony

If this is the trade, I’d absolutely be down. Carmelo would probably start as a stretch-4, even though it’s out of his natural position. JaMychal would move to the bench, and James Ennis and Troy Daniels could receive more playing time. However, this doesn’t work for both sides.

For one, the Knicks would want a young prospect (Wade Baldwin or Deyonta Davis) and a pick. There are no possible assets enticing enough for the Knicks to pull a deal with the Grizzlies, unless they firmly believe Baldwin is indeed “Lil’ Westbrook” or the pick could bring a future star.

For the Grizzlies, it just isn’t smart.

First off, I don’t see Melo wanting to play in a small market like Memphis. Secondly, they will risk their future. Yes, this trade allows them to keep Wade Baldwin, Deyonta Davis, Jarell Martin and Troy Williams, but they’ll have $307,586,156* dedicated to a core of Conley, Parsons, Gasol and Melo. Not only is that a lot of money, but they wouldn’t be able to do much in free agency with so little cap space, even with a rising salary cap.

Finally, I don’t see Carmelo Anthony really getting the Grizzlies over the hump for their first title. If a team of Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, J.R. Smith, Kenyon Martin and Nene can’t win a title, then it’s hard seeing a Melo-led Grizzlies team beating the Warriors and Cavs in the playoffs.

*Contracts found on spotrac.com.

Blake Meyer (@buhhlockaye)

The short answer would be no, it wouldn’t work.

Although the Grizzlies could use an elite scorer like Carmelo Anthony, I don’t think Memphis has what it takes to get him. Also, at this point in his career, Anthony seems to be a lot more focused on his brand and the market that he’s in. New York is a good fit in that regard.

A small market like Memphis doesn’t have enough to offer for Melo to consider removing his no-trade clause. Also, Melo’s lack of defense wouldn’t mesh well with the Grizzlies “Grit ‘n’ Grind” style of play.

Just for fun though, Memphis does have some upside for Anthony, should he ever change his mind.

One word: Playoffs.

He hasn’t been in 4 years and, let’s be honest, the Knicks won’t be going back anytime soon. Memphis may not make the deepest playoff runs every year, but they are still a perennial playoff team.

It may be a cool thought to think Memphis is in play for Melo, but with what the Knicks would ask for in return and Melo’s lack of desire to leave the Big Apple, I just don’t think it will come to fruition.

Jackson Munyon

As glamorous as getting Carmelo may sound, chemistry is the main reason a trade wouldn’t benefit either team in the long run.

Melo is a superstar, and superstars like to get their numbers. As time has passed, it has taken Melo more and more shots to get those desired stats. That’s simply not how the Grizzlies operate. With Mike Conley at the helm, the offense operates best when the ball is moving towards the best shot. The Grit ‘n’ Grind system wouldn’t work with Carmelo getting 35 percent or more of the shot attempts.

While Anthony is a great competitor that could be the missing piece this team needs to bring it all together, you must factor in chemistry. From the outside, it appears that this team has outstanding chemistry. Each player seems to have respect for their teammates, and that has translated on the court in close games. Hypothetically, if the Grizzlies were to trade Randolph, Carter and Wright, it throws the whole system in a loop. Fans would be losing favorites in ZBo and Vince as well as a (unfortunately) unproven vet Brandan Wright.

Also, none of the four players in hypothetical trade have many years left. A trade would just be pointless.

Jakob Eliason

It’s hard to believe that this was even brought up. Of course, any time a big name is on a trading block, writers everywhere look for every opportunity to speculate.

Carmelo Anthony has been the face of the Knicks franchise for years. Huge market, fan-favorite and he gets to do pretty much anything he wants. By ‘pretty much anything’, I most definitely mean ‘absolutely everything.’

That’s not Memphis. It’s not Grit ‘n’ Grind. It doesn’t fit. You’re right: it would probably put asses in seats, but at the end of the day, that’s not the goal. And that’s perfectly fine – because I find it hard to believe that the almighty Melo would entertain the idea of a move to Memphis. Also, why would he consider a move where he’d be a third option behind Marc Gasol and Mike Conley (and possibly a healthy Chandler Parsons)?

The Grizzlies have Vince Carter (40 this week), Tony Allen (35), Marc Gasol (31) and Zach Randolph (35). What would adding 32-year-old Anthony to a roster full of old dudes do to benefit the franchise in the long run?

Probably nothing.

