Here’s why Russell Westbrook missed out on a starting spot in the All-Star Game

Russell Westbrook didn’t get his name called Thursday night when the NBA All-Star starters were announced, and he only has the fans to blame for it.

In years past it was obvious that the fans would be the culprit, since they solely determined the starting lineup. But this year the NBA changed the system that determines the All-Star starters, allowing players and media also to vote with each group accounting for 25 percent while the fans would count for 50 percent.

Westbrook finished first in the player and media rankings while James Harden and Steph Curry were second and third, respectively, in those same rankings. But Westbrook was third in fan voting, trailing Curry, who finished first, and Harden.

The fan vote left Russell Westbrook off the All-Star starting line up. pic.twitter.com/l2jGOAkVVi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2017

All three players’ weighted score was the same (2), but Curry and Harden made it over Westbrook because the tiebreaker was fan voting.

So despite averaging a triple-double, Westbrook will have to wait until the reserves are announced Jan. 26 to see if he will be named to his sixth All-Star Game.