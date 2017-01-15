Ten NASCAR Drivers Who Had Their Careers Cut Short

Sports, NASCAR included, are often filled with moments that induce raw emotion from fans. While this is one reason that we all love sports, it’s also one reason that at times makes loving sports difficult

Sometimes that raw emotion comes at a time of loss and sometimes in the world of sports careers are cut short much sooner than they should be. NASCAR is no different in this regard.

Too soon. Those are the two words that come to mind when thinking about the ten racing legends that comprise this list. Not only were these drivers gifted athletes capable of achieving the impossible while also captivating NASCAR fans everywhere, they were also drivers who had a lot more to offer the sport before their untimely and most of the time tragic departures.

These drivers changed NASCAR and in the end their careers will always be known for ending far too soon.

Jason Leffler

There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Jason Leffler was an immensely talented racecar driver. Not only did he prove this during his USAC series career by winning multiple races and eventually capturing the coveted Silver Crown, but also by competing against the world’s best drivers on paved tracks in NASCAR.

While admittedly his NASCAR career was nowhere near as successful as what he was able to accomplish during his time in the USASC Series, he was still able to bring home multiple wins in both The Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck series. Not only that, he also was the man that handed Toyota their very first manufacturer victory in The Xfinity Series, which happened at O’Reily Speedway park in 2008.

Despite Leffler having some success in The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, it was never enough to guarantee him a ride for the next season. Often times Leffler would give a team a great performance throughout the year, only to be tossed aside in favor of the next big thing. This ultimately hurt Leffler most during his career, especially since high profile teams would very seldom take a chance on him.

Unfortunately for Leffler, tragedy struck one night during a 410 Sprint car race at Bridgeport Speedway when Leffler’s car had a front suspension failure that caused his car to viciously slam head first into the wall of the track. Leffler was knocked unconscious during impact and was later pronounced dead as a result of blunt force trauma to his neck and backbone. Jason was survived by his eight year own son Charlie Dean, who considered his dad his hero.

Sure, it’s impossible to really speculate what would have become of Leffler career if he had survived this incident back in 2013, but one would have to argue that he could have at least pulled out a Camping World Truck Series title or even Xfinity Series title if he were still alive today. Heck, maybe a win in the Sprint Cup Series could have happened if he was backed by the right team.

Adam Petty

It should come as no surprise to no fans that Adam Petty could very well have been the future of NASCAR. He could probably have made a run at his grandfather’s and Dale Earnhardt’s record of seven championships in the cup Series if the young man was still alive today. That’s not hype, he was just that talented!

While many fans might think that Adam Petty was just a victim of the hype train set up by his family heritage, he proved it was much more than that during his short career in The ARCA REMAX Series, Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. Not only was Adam Petty able to win an ARCA REMAX Series race in his very first start, he also finished 6th in the very first Xfinity race of his career.

Petty ultimately finished 20th in Xfinity Series points in 1999 and his family was already working on a full-time ride for Petty the very next year. They were also planning to run Petty in a few Cup races the next year to get him ready for a full-time Winston Cup campaign in 2001.

Adam Petty was involved in a horrific Busch Series practice crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that ultimately took his life. The incident occurred when Petty’s throttle got stuck and caused him to plummet head first into the wall. Petty was killed upon impact and an autopsy later determined that he died from a basilar skull fracture. He was only 19 years old at the time.

Blaise Alexander

Another example of a driver taken from the world way too soon was 25-year-old, Blaise Alexander. The Pennsylvania native started his career racing Go Karts at the age of 12 and eventually won the World Karting Association East Regional Champion After having a great deal of success in Go Karts. Alexander moved on to micro sprints and went on to win 48 races in a variety of different series.

Alexander later continued his success in the ARCA REMAX Series, winning several races and the Rookie of the Year award over the course of his short career. Despite some success in The NASCAR Busch Series and Craftsman Truck Series, Alexander would ultimately choose to go back to The ARCA REMAX Series full-time in 2001.

Unfortunately for Alexander, his return to the ARCA REMAX Series would end in tragedy, as the young Pennsylvania native died in a late race incident at Lowe’s Motor Speedway in 2001. The incident occurred late in the race, when slight contact with Kerry Earnhardt sent Alexander’s car hurtling head first into the wall and knocking the young driver unconscious upon impact.

Alexander then slid back down the track and right into Earnhardt, which caused his car to flip and slide down the track as well. Alexander was later pronounced dead after it was determined that he suffered a Basilar skull fracture. This would unfortunately mark the fifth time in two and a half years that a driver would die as a result of basilar skull fracture.

Tony Stewart

Way Too soon.

Those are the two words that come to mind when a race fan thinks about the retirement of three-time NASCAR Cup champion, Tony Stewart. Sure, unlike many of the people on this list Stewart got to leave the sport on his own terms and with his life, but one could argue he wouldn’t have to leave the sport he loves at all if he didn’t suffer that horrific leg injury during a Sprint Car race at Southern Iowa Speedway.

While some could probably argue that Stewart has accomplished everything possible during the course of his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, there are still quite a few key items on his list that remain unchecked. One shining example of this is the fact that despite numerous attempts, Stewart has never come home victorious in The Daytona 500. Tragically, his multiple injuries and off-track incidents have essentially robbed him of the opportunity to accomplish that dream.

Not only do his nagging injuries rob him of an opportunity to check the last few items off of his career resume, it also robs the sport of one of the most versatile, controversial and compelling characters that it has ever known. While the sport will be forced to eventually move on from Smoke and cling to a new personality on the race track, it still doesn’t negate the fact that NASCAR will never be the same without Tony Stewart.

It also doesn’t change the fact that Stewart could have accomplished a lot more in NASCAR over the last 3-4 seasons had injuries and other off-track issues not been a factor.

Kenny Irwin Jr.

Kenny Irwin Jr. had a pretty bright future ahead of him in the world of auto racing. Not only did the Indiana native start racing in quarter midgets by time he was in the second grade, he also began racing for his father in the IMSA American Challenge Stock Car Series when he was still just a teenager. Needless to say the racing bug bit Irwin at a very young age.

Irwin Jr. continued his success in the USAC Series, accumulating seven Sprint Car victories and winning rookie of the year honors in 1993. Erwin then followed that up by winning The USAC Silver Crown rookie of the year honor in 1994 and The USAC National Midgets champion in 1998. With not much left to prove in USAC, Irwin Jr then set his sights on racing in NASCAR.

If fans thought Erwin was impressive in USAC, they hadn’t seen anything yet. Erwin Jr. won the pole in only his second start in The Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond and finished the race in the eight position. He then followed that up the next year by winning two races, and finishing tenth in overall points in his first full season in the Truck Series.

Irwin also made his cup series debut during this time, starting on the outside pole at Richmond International Raceway and finishing the race in the eighth position. Irwin Jr. was making quite a name for himself early on in his NASCAR career and critics were starting to compare him to fellow open wheel driver, Jeff Gordon.

Sadly, Irwin would never get to fully live up to that moniker as the Indiana native was killed during a practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000. The incident occurred when Irwin‘s throttle got stuck and he plowed head first into the turn two wall. The car then slid on his side for a while before finally rolling onto its roof. It was later determined that Erwin died of a basilar skull fracture and was killed instantly upon impact.

While it is not known what Irwin Jr. could have accomplished had that fateful accident not taken place in 2000, its pretty safe to say that NASCAR fans could have been looking at a future Sprint Cup Champion and legend of the sport.

Alan Kulwicki

What Alan Kulwicki lacked in finances, he made up for with sheer talent and determination. That determination would ultimately carry him to his first Winston Cup victory in 1988 at Phoenix International Raceway and a championship in 1992. That’s pretty amazing for a driver that entered NASCAR’s top series with no sponsor, no money, one car and a pickup truck to haul it with.

What made Kulwicki’s career even more amazing was the fact that despite being offered very lucrative contracts by several top teams in NASCAR, he only raced for his own team, AK Racing. This thinking would lead him to his first championship as an owner and a driver in 1992, which was virtually unheard of for a small team like Kulwicki’s. It was also marked the first time in two decades that a owner-driver would win a title.

In a sad turn of events, Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash only a few months after winning the 1992 Winston Cup Championship. Kulwicki was flying back from a Hooters sponsor event in Knoxville Tennessee when the plane crashed on its final approach. The crash was later attributed to the fact that ice was not cleared from the engines inlet system before the pilot took off. Kulwicki was later buried in St. Adalbert’s cemetery in Milwaukee Wisconsin.

Tim Richmond

Hollywood good looks, a never give up attitude and skill beyond anything anyone in the sport had seen before is what made Tim Richmond a very special kind of talent. Richmond started his racing career at the age of 21, when he was working as a crew member for Dave Shoemaker. He later took the racecar out for practice laps at Lakeville Speedway in Ohio and lamented that he was able to run faster laps in the car than Shoemaker.

Richmond later won a mini Indy car event at Phoenix International Raceway, which attracted a lot of media attention and potential sponsorship opportunities for the young driver. Following his success at Phoenix, Kart team owner, Pat Santello, replaced Larry Rice with Richmond for an upcoming race at Watkins Glen Motor Speedway. Richmond qualified 15th for the event and got the best finish of his career in the event, coming home in the eighth position.

After finishing 9th in the final Indianapolis 500 of his career and winning the races rookie of the year honors, Richmond moved on to The NASCAR Winston Cup Series and finished 12th in his very first race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Despite the strong start for Richmond, he had two DNF’s in his first five starts and finished 41st in final points standings in his rookie year.

Richmond later got the first two wins of his career at Riverside Road course in 1982 and would later go on to nab his first oval victory at Pocono Raceway the following year. After a few more years of being shuffled around by teams, Richmond landed with Hendrick Motorsports and won the 1986 race at Pocono Raceway. The win snapped a 64-race winless streak and was his first victory with veteran crew chief Harry Hyde.

Richmond raced his final full season in 1986, winning another race at Pocono Raceway and finishing third in overall points. He was also named co-driver of the year, alongside Dale Earnhardt. Richmond took home the final win of his career at Pocono Raceway in 1987 after being diagnosed with AIDS and died two years later due to complications from the virus. He was buried in Ashland Ohio at the age of 39.

Dale Earnhardt

What can I possibly say about the man that hasn’t already been said by every fan and media pendant in NASCAR? The man simply showcased his brilliance at every turn of the wheel and was one of the most iconic, and aggressive drivers of all time. He also had a connection with the fans that has gone unrivaled since his untimely death in 2001.

With that being said, it’s impossible to say that Earnhardt’s career was cut short because doing so would mean that his career was imperfect and that something was missing off of his Hall of Fame resume. Fortunately, with 76 career wins, seven championships, and a Daytona 500 victory, that just isn’t the case.

While Earnhardt’s career wasn’t cut short in terms of his accomplishments, it was cut short in terms of what the man in black did for the sport of NASCAR. Not only did Earnhardt attract one of the biggest audiences to the sport of NASCAR, he was also one of the most exciting personalities ever witnessed in NASCAR.

It wasn’t the accomplishments that were cut short, even though Earnhardt very well could have won his record eighth championship if he were still alive. Instead, it was the connection with the fans that was cut short. Earnhardt’s death in 2001 left NASCAR without their greatest hero and that’s what I think hurt the most for race fans around the world.

What had to hurt even worse was the finality of it all. We all remember that day probably like it was yesterday. Earnhardt was desperately trying to block the field from overtaking the lead from his DEI driver, Michael Waltrip and his son, Dale Jr. Sadly, this would prove to be Earnhardt’s undoing, as he was tapped in the rear quarter panel by Sterling Marlin and sent hurtling up the track into the turn four wall.

After the accident had taken place, Fox Sports went off the air without giving an update on Earnhardt, leaving fans in the dark to what had actually taken place. It was then announced two hours later in a press conference outside of Halifax Medical Center that Earnhardt had died from blunt force trauma due to the incident. We probably all remember Mike Helton famously saying that “We lost Dale Earnhardt”

With those four words burnt into every fans mind for years to come and the hole that was left by the tragic passing of Dale Earnhardt still in our hearts today, one has to wonder if there will be someone that can come along and touch lives and energize fans the way The Intimidator did.

Fireball Roberts

A college student by day and a dirt track racer by night, Glenn, Fireball, Roberts, won his first Daytona road course victory at the age of the 18 and went on to amass 33 victories during his career on the national circuit. This feat was especially impressive since Roberts career took place during the time that NASCAR races were transitioning from small dirt tracks to high banked and high speed superspeedway tracks.

Winning wasn’t the only thing that Fireball excelled at, he also finished in the top-five 47% of the time and the top-ten 59% percent of the time during his career in NASCAR. Despite Roberts winning ways and the amazing consistency he showed throughout his career, Roberts was never able to win a championship in NASCAR, his best finish being second in 1950.

In another case of a career cut tragically short, Fireball Roberts died as a result of second and third degree burns that he suffered on over 80% of his body during The World 600 in 1964. The incident occurred during the opening laps of the race, when Roberts crashed his car while trying to avoid a collision between Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson. His car ended up nailing the retaining wall, flipping over and bursting into flames.

Although it was originally thought that Roberts would recover from his injuries, he contracted sepsis and pneumonia while in the hospital and died after falling into a coma a few days later. He died as a result of his injuries on July 2nd 1964.

Davey Allison

Davey Allison started his NASCAR career by working on cars for his father, Bobby Allison’s race team. After working on his dad’s car all day, Davey would work on his own car, a Chevy Nova and would race it at local tracks in the area. He got his first victory at Birmingham International Raceway and then moved on to the ARCA Series where he won rookie of the year honors in 1984.

After cutting his teeth in The ARCA Series, Allison moved on to the lower rungs of the NASCAR circuit, finishing tenth in his very first race at Talladega Superspeedway. Allison continued to turn heads in 1987, where he became the very first rookie to sit on the front row for that years Daytona 500. He beat out Dale Earnhardt for his very first victory later that year at Talladega Superspeedway.

Despite 19 wins, a career best points finish of third and countless memories to last a lifetime, Davey Allison sadly died in a Helicopter crash at Talladega Superspeedway in 1993. He died when the helicopter nosed up during final approach and crashed abruptly. The crash was later said to be due to Allison’s inexperience as a pilot.

