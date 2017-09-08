Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Where they're going to have the problem is when they get to the second, third, and fourth rounds of the playoffs, that's where those points can really matter a little bit more for them. The other thing that I'm curious about is what's going to happen to the speed of that race car after they just got this penalty? Is it going to be a situation where that car goes slower and Denny isn't as fast as he's been? Up until that penalty, he was one of the guys I thought was going to have that shot to get to Homestead and race for the championship for sure.

- I think there's something else we don't want to forget. The last guy who got an encumbered win was who? Joey Logano. What has happened to that team since that encumbered win back in the spring? They haven't done anything. It's all gone downhill. I would be worried more about how is it going to affect this 11 team overall and maybe all of Joe Gibbs Racing. So momentum for the 11 team, and this word encumbered, once it gets hooked to you, sometimes it'll drag you down.

- If I'm the driver, am I angry at my team, my crew chief? Should they tell you, the driver, how they're setting up your car like this?

- Absolutely not. As a driver, I'm excited because I know my crew chief is pushing for everything he's got. He doesn't care about the penalty. He cares about getting his race car out there and getting his race car that win. Now is it going to affect him as we get into the playoffs? Well, probably a little bit, not having the crew chief there for the first round, but outside of that, I'm pumped up as a driver.

- Like I say, I hope it's all about the attitude, because again, your crew chief's $50,000 lighter, as far as money is concerned, plus the points and whether or not the team is going to respond and be able to rally back.

- And they're are not going to appeal. Chris Gabehart will serve as crew chief this weekend at Richmond, next weekend at Chicago.

- And the good news is, of course, is that Denny Hamlin has a win, and life is good if you are one of those drivers with a win. But if you are not, if you are one of those drivers on the bubble, you have plenty to think about Saturday night.