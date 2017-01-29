POLL: Should have Wayne Taylor Racing have received a penalty?

In the closing stages of the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Ricky Taylor attempted a pass on Felipe Albuquerque in Turn 1 that resulted in Albuquerque going for a spin, while Taylor slipped on by for the win.

The incident was investigated by the race officials, who decided to take no further action.

Taylor held on in front of Albuquerque in the closing stages to give the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing team the overall victory at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

But the question remains: Should Wayne Taylor Racing have received a penalty for the contact?

Here’s the video:

Drama at Daytona as contact moves the No. 10 @WayneTaylorRcng machine up into P1! #Rolex24 pic.twitter.com/Ab0DoVpe4q — SPEED (@SPEED) January 29, 2017

