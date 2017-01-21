The Monster Energy Supercross riders return to the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California tonight for the third round of the season.

The 450SX and 250SX West classes will be participating, with the riders attempting to charge down Ken Roczen and Shane McElrath, who have both won the opening two Main Events of the season in their respective classes.

One rider fans will be keeping an eye on is defending 250SX East champion Malcolm Stewart, who will make his 450SX debut this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know for Anaheim 2:

Tune-in: 10 p.m. ET – FS1

Race schedule:

10:05 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:18 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:31 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:44 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

11:06 p.m. ET – 250SX West LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

11:15 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 1 – 4 minutes plus one lap

11:25 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 2 – 4 minutes plus one lap

11:45 p.m. ET – 450SX LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

12:01 a.m. ET – 250SX West Main – 15 minutes plus one lap

12:31 a.m. ET – 450SX Main – 20 minutes plus one lap

Track:

Weather:

54 degrees under cloudy skies; 5-10 percent chance of rain (according to weather.com)

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda – 50

2. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 44

3. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 40

4. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 36

5. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 31

6. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 31

7. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 27

8. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 27

9. Josh Grant, Riverside, Calif., Kawasaki – 22

10. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki – 20

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 50

2. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 42

3. Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki – 38

4. Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 38

5. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 29

6. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 29

7. Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda – 27

8. Tyler Bowers, Danville, Ky., Yamaha – 20

9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Alvord, Texas, KTM – 18

10. Dan Reardon, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha – 18